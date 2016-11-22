BRIEF-Gamestop reports Q3 earnings per share $0.49

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp -

* Quarterly total global sales decreased 2.8% to $1.96 billion

* Quarterly consolidated comparable store sales declined 6.5%

* Gamestop expects comparable store sales to range from -12.0% to -7.0% for q4

* Q3 sales $1.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.99 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gamestop reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.65 to $3.80