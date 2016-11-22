FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-HP Inc reports Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-HP Inc reports Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc -

* Fiscal 2017 non-gaap diluted net earnings per share estimates exclude $0.08 per share, primarily related to items such as restructuring and other charges

* Q4 personal systems net revenue $ 8,018 million versus $7,694 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HP Inc reports fiscal 2016 full-year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.38

* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.33 to $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 revenue $12.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.9 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.47 to $1.57 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.