BRIEF-Allergan completes acquisition of Chase Pharmaceuticals

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc
* Allergan acquires Chase Pharmaceuticals to expand CNS research and development pipeline and build on commitment to alzheimer's disease
* Deal for an upfront payment of $125 million
* Allergan to advance CPC-201 into Phase 3 registration study in 2017
* Deal includes additional potential milestone payments related to chase's lead compound, CPC-201, and certain backup compounds
* Allergan plc - Allergan to advance cpc-201 into phase 3 registration study in 2017