9 months ago
BRIEF-Allergan completes acquisition of Chase Pharmaceuticals
November 22, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan completes acquisition of Chase Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan acquires Chase Pharmaceuticals to expand CNS research and development pipeline and build on commitment to alzheimer's disease

* Deal for an upfront payment of $125 million

* Allergan to advance CPC-201 into Phase 3 registration study in 2017

* Deal includes additional potential milestone payments related to chase's lead compound, CPC-201, and certain backup compounds

* Allergan plc - Allergan to advance cpc-201 into phase 3 registration study in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

