9 months ago
November 22, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Baytex enters into agreement to acquire heavy oil assets located in Peace River area of northern Alberta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp -

* Entered into agreement to acquire Heavy Oil assets located in Peace River area of northern Alberta,effective Oct 1 for cash consideration of $65 million

* Acquisition will be funded through a concurrent $100 million bought deal financing.

* Assets acquired add about 3,000 boe/d of production

* Baytex announces strategic acquisition that more than doubles land base at Peace River and $100 million equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

