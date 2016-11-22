FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-L-3 acquires MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) for £224 mln
November 22, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-L-3 acquires MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) for £224 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - L-3 Communications Holdings Inc -

* Deal for £224 million

* Acquisition was funded initially from revolving credit borrowings

* MacDonald Humfrey will report to L-3 security & detection systems division of company's electronic systems business segment

* L-3 MacDonald Humfrey is projected to generate sales of approximately $135 million (£108 million) for year ending december 31, 2017

* L-3 acquires MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

