BRIEF-L-3 acquires MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) for £224 mln

Nov 22 (Reuters) - L-3 Communications Holdings Inc -

* Deal for £224 million

* Acquisition was funded initially from revolving credit borrowings

* MacDonald Humfrey will report to L-3 security & detection systems division of company's electronic systems business segment

* L-3 MacDonald Humfrey is projected to generate sales of approximately $135 million (£108 million) for year ending december 31, 2017

* L-3 acquires MacDonald Humfrey (Automation) Ltd