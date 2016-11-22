BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces equity offering

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Prairie Provident Resources Inc -
* Company anticipates raising up to $8 million under offering
* Offering comprised of up to $5 million through sale of CEE flow-through shares
* Anticipates offering CEE flow-through shares at price of $0.88/share, CDE flow-through shares at price of $0.80/share
* Offering comprises up to $3 million through sale of CDE flow-through shares and/or common shares
* Prairie Provident announces equity offering