9 months ago
BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces equity offering
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces equity offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Prairie Provident Resources Inc -

* Company anticipates raising up to $8 million under offering

* Offering comprised of up to $5 million through sale of CEE flow-through shares

* Anticipates offering CEE flow-through shares at price of $0.88/share, CDE flow-through shares at price of $0.80/share

* Offering comprises up to $3 million through sale of CDE flow-through shares and/or common shares

* Prairie Provident announces equity offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

