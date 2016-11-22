BRIEF-Exterran Corp announces extensions of waivers to credit facility

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Exterran Corp -

* Under amended terms of credit agreement, exterran's waivers were extended from November 30, 2016 to February 28, 2017

* Has received an extension for continued listing and trading on New York Stock Exchange

* Extension provides Exterran until January 31, 2017 to file its form 10-Q for first, second and third quarters of 2016 with SEC

* As of September 30, 2016, we had $372.6 million in total debt and $32.1 million in cash

* Exterran Corp announces extensions of waivers to credit facility and continued listing and trading on the New York Stock Exchange