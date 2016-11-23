BRIEF-Madalena reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Madalena Energy Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue 11.7 million versus 20.8 million
* Undertaking a review of operating assets in order to determine extent of financial impact caused by lower oil prices
* Clear that reduction in oil prices communicated to company by refiners will have a significant negative impact
* All capital spending has been limited or deferred
* Actively involved in negotiations with number of parties who have expressed interest in various transactions with madalena
* Madalena energy - without infusion of capital or successful outcome from strategic alternatives process in soon, may not be able to continue as going concern
* Madalena announces q3 - 2016 results