9 months ago
BRIEF-Partner Communications Q3 cellular ARPU NIS 66 or $18, decrease of 7 percent
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Partner Communications Q3 cellular ARPU NIS 66 or $18, decrease of 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Partner Communications Company Ltd

* Qtrly cellular ARPU NIS 66 or $18, decrease of 7 percent

* Qtrly cellular subscriber base about 2.69 million, decrease of 2 percent

* Qtrly downward trend in churn rate of all cellular subscribers continued to a rate of 9.7 percent

* Have begun to upgrade a number of sites to 4.5g standard

* Q3 revenue fell 16 percent to ils 849 million

* Partner communications reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
