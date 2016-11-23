FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Trina Solar qtrly earnings per fully diluted ADS $0.29
November 23, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Trina Solar qtrly earnings per fully diluted ADS $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Trina Solar Ltd :

* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share ("ADS"; each ADS representing 50 ordinary shares) were $0.29

* "We had a slowdown in Q3 as a result of an oversupply and increasing inventory levels of modules in market"

* Qtrly gross margin was 16.9%, compared with 18.3% in Q2 of 2016 and 17.4% in Q3 of 2015.

* Trina Solar - Slowdown in Q3 result of weak demand in China following strong H1 as developers rushed to place orders prior to subsidy policy adjustment

* Qtrly total module shipments were 1,361.2 MW, compared with 1,658.3 MW in Q2 of 2016, and 1,703.2 MW in Q3 of 2015.

* Trina Solar announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $741.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $824.9 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

