Nov 23 (Reuters) - Leucrotta Exploration Inc :

* Leucrotta Exploration Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Leucrotta Exploration Inc qtrly oil and natural gas sales $2.3 million versus $972,000

* Qtrly daily production oil equivalent (boe/d) 989 versus 531

* Qtrly net loss earnings ($/boe) 54.85 versus net loss earnings of 63.09

* Leucrotta Exploration announces Q3 2016 financial and operating results