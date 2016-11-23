FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-NQ Mobile provides an update on FL Mobile divestment
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-NQ Mobile provides an update on FL Mobile divestment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc :

* NQ Mobile-Vincent Wenyong Shi, Xinjiang Yinghe equity exercised options to revert some of transactions regarding equity interests in FL Mobile

* NQ Mobile Inc - Shi And Company agreed to revert sale of 5.66% equity interest in FL Mobile

* NQ Mobile Inc - as result of reversal, equity interests in Fl Mobile purchased by Shi under transaction was changed to 16.34%

* NQ Mobile Inc - due to reversal consideration was adjusted proportionately from RMB880 million to RMB653.6 million

* NQ Mobile-Shi entered series of arrangements with Xinjiang NQ to act as nominee shareholder of 5.66% equity interest on behalf of Xinjiang NQ going forward

* NQ Mobile Inc - after obtaining effective control of 5.66% equity interests in FL Mobile, Xinjiang NQ controls 51% equity interests in FL Mobile

* NQ Mobile Inc - Xinjiang Yinghe And Company recently agreed to revert sale of 12% equity interests in FL Mobile

* NQ Mobile - both parties have option to request reversal of deal in certain circumstances

* NQ Mobile Inc provides an update on the FL Mobile divestment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.