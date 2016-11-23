FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Manitok announces pricing and anticipated proceeds from flow-through and common share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Manitok Energy Inc -

* Has priced up to 7.66 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.13 per offered common share

* Manitok has priced up to 4.8 million common shares on a "flow-through" basis at a price of $0.14 per CDE flow-through share

* Has priced up to 23.7 million shares of co issued on "flow-through" basis at price of $0.145/cee flow-through share

* Manitok announces pricing and anticipated proceeds from flow-through and common share offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

