9 months ago
November 23, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mineral Mountain reports annual general meeting results and termination of holy terror option agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd :

* Mineral Mountain Resources - co did not fulfill requirements under holy terror option agreement to earn initial 60 pct interest in holy terror property

* Mineral Mountain Resources-co received a notice of default from holy terror mining company in respect of property option agreement dated May 30, 2012

* Press release - Mineral Mountain announces annual general meeting results and termination of holy terror option agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

