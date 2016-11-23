BRIEF-Mineral Mountain reports annual general meeting results and termination of holy terror option agreement

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd :

* Mineral Mountain Resources - co did not fulfill requirements under holy terror option agreement to earn initial 60 pct interest in holy terror property

* Mineral Mountain Resources-co received a notice of default from holy terror mining company in respect of property option agreement dated May 30, 2012

* Press release - Mineral Mountain announces annual general meeting results and termination of holy terror option agreement