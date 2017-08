Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mood Media Corp :

* Mood Media Corp says company's first lien term loan and revolving credit commitments are scheduled to mature in may, 2019

* Mood Media-amendment to reduce eligible amount of investment in equity interests, loans and advances to non-guarantor units to $20 million from $40 million

* Mood Media announces amendment to credit agreement