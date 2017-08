Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ecn Capital Corp

* Underwriters have agreed to buy 4 million cumulative 5-year minimum rate reset preferred shares, series a at a price of $25.00 per share

* Proceeds from offering expected to be used to originate and finance, directly and indirectly and finance assets

* ECN Capital to raise $100 million through preferred share offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: