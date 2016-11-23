FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada Carbon provides update on project financing
November 23, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Canada Carbon provides update on project financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada Carbon Inc

* Canada carbon -begun detailed negotiations to secure funding required to meet initial capital and operating expenditures for miller project

* Canada carbon inc - company has also begun process of seeking asset-based capitalization through federal government business development agencies

* Canada carbon inc - has met with quebec government organizations tasked with funding resource development projects

* Canada carbon provides update on project financing and timelines to production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

