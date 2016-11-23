BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces terms of up to $5.3 million flow-through equity financing

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Prairie Provident Resources Inc

* Up to 5.9 million common shares of co to be issued as "flow-through shares" with respect to "canadian exploration expenses

* Up to 375,000 common shares to be issued as "flow-through shares" with respect to "canadian development expenses"

* Co anticipates using proceeds of offering to help fund ongoing exploration and development activities on its properties

* Prairie Provident announces terms of up to $5.3 million flow-through equity financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: