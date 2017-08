Nov 23 (Reuters) - 1st Constitution Bancorp

* 1St Constitution Bancorp announces change and new member to its board of directors effective January 1, 2017

* 1st Constitution Bancorp -Increased size of board from 8 to 9 members, effective January 1, 2017

* 1st Constitution Bancorp- Says Carmen Penta appointed director