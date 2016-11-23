BRIEF-David Baazov says intends to obtain replacement financing for proposed acquisition of Amaya

Nov 23 (Reuters) - David Baazov :
* David Baazov provides update on offer to acquire 100% of Amaya
* David Baazov-Intends to obtain replacement financing and still currently intends to acquire Amaya on terms previously disclosed by him on Nov 14,2016
* David Baazov -Advised by KBC Aldini Capital that equity commitment letter purported to be delivered to Baazov delivered without KBC's knowledge/consent
* David Baazov - KBC Aldini Capital has not committed to provide financing for proposed acquisition of Amaya