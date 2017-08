Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc :

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. acquires PersonalizationMall.com

* Transaction expected to be slightly accretive to fiscal 2016 earnings

* Deal for approximately $190 million in cash

* Funded transaction using cash on hand

* Acquisition of Pmall.com not anticipated to have material effect on Bed Bath & Beyond's fiscal 2016 Q3 ending on nov 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: