* Onenergy Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenues from continuing operations increased by 68 percent to $11.0 million from $6.6 million during corresponding period in 2015.

* Onenergy says qtrly loss from continuing operations was $0.3 million versus loss from continuing operations of $0.2 million for same period in 2015