FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Canada Zinc Metals announces C$5 mln best efforts financing and C$1 mln non-brokered financing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Canada Zinc Metals announces C$5 mln best efforts financing and C$1 mln non-brokered financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada Zinc Metals Corp

* Announces C$5.0 million best efforts financing and c$1.0 million non-brokered financing

* Entered into agreement to offer for sale up to 3.9 million flow-through common shares of co at price of c$0.52 per share

* Net proceeds from sale of units will be used to fund exploration, development of mineral properties in British Columbia

* Entered into agreement to offer for sale up to 7.5 million units of company at a price of c$0.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.