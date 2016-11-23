BRIEF-Canada Zinc Metals announces C$5 mln best efforts financing and C$1 mln non-brokered financing

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada Zinc Metals Corp

* Announces C$5.0 million best efforts financing and c$1.0 million non-brokered financing

* Entered into agreement to offer for sale up to 3.9 million flow-through common shares of co at price of c$0.52 per share

* Net proceeds from sale of units will be used to fund exploration, development of mineral properties in British Columbia

* Entered into agreement to offer for sale up to 7.5 million units of company at a price of c$0.40 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: