9 months ago
BRIEF-Fulton Financial declares special cash dividend of two cents per share
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fulton Financial declares special cash dividend of two cents per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fulton Financial Corp

* Fulton financial corp - authorized payment of a special cash dividend of two cents per share on its common stock

* Fulton financial corp - board has extended timeframe for stock repurchase program, announced in october 2015, from dec 31, 2016, to december 31, 2017

* Fulton financial corp - stock repurchase program authorizes co to repurchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of fulton's outstanding common stock

* Fulton financial corporation declares special cash dividend, extends timeframe for stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

