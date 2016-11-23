Nov 23 Fulton Financial Corp

* Fulton financial corp - authorized payment of a special cash dividend of two cents per share on its common stock

* Fulton financial corp - board has extended timeframe for stock repurchase program, announced in october 2015, from dec 31, 2016, to december 31, 2017

* Fulton financial corp - stock repurchase program authorizes co to repurchase up to an aggregate of $50 million of fulton's outstanding common stock

* Fulton financial corporation declares special cash dividend, extends timeframe for stock repurchase program