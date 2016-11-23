FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Performance Sports Group provides regulatory and listing update
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Performance Sports Group provides regulatory and listing update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Performance Sports Group provides regulatory and listing update

* Performance Sports Group Ltd says common shares will remain suspended from trading on NYSE and TSX through to applicable delisting date

* Staff of NYSE regulation had determined to commence proceedings to delist common shares of company from NYSE

* Internal investigation related to finalization of financial statements, certification process is in process of being resumed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

