Nov 23 (Reuters) - Zhaopin Ltd

* Zhaopin limited reports first quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Qtrly diluted net income per ADS was $0.22

* Q1 non-GAAP net income per ADS $0.22

* Due to potential pending transaction, Zhaopin will not be providing an outlook statement

* Q1 revenue rose 21.9 percent to RMB 426.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: