9 months ago
BRIEF-Relentless qtrly loss per share $0.00
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Relentless qtrly loss per share $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Relentless Resources Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $465,381 versus $825,321

* Relentless resources ltd - averaged 159 boed (59% oil and liquids) in q3 2016, down 44% from same period last year

* Relentless resources ltd - approximately 75 boed of gas production was shut in from properties in peace river arch due to low natural gas pricing

* Relentless resources ltd - expected that production from peace river arch will resume by end of year

* Relentless announces financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

