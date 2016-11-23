FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ctrip announces agreement to acquire Skyscanner for approximately £1.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Ctrip announces agreement to acquire Skyscanner

* Ctrip.com International says terms of acquisition value skyscanner at approximately £1.4 billion

* Ctrip.com International says boards of directors of company and Skyscanner have approved transaction

* Ctrip.com International says Skyscanner's current management team will continue to manage Skyscanner's operations independently as part of Ctrip group

* Ctrip.com International says purchase consideration consists of cash mainly, remainder consisting of Ctrip ordinary shares and loan notes

* Ctrip.com says will acquire all of shareholders' shares in skyscanner and will offer to acquire shares from remaining shareholders of skyscanner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

