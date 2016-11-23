FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Alarmforce Industries Inc

* Alarmforce provides update on the status of ongoing review

* Alarmforce Industries says reports that it has substantially completed its review of customer contracts and accounts

* Alarmforce Alarmforce Industries says further analysis required before it can be determined whether restatement of historical financial statements will be required

* Alarmforce Industries says anticipates decision regarding whether a restatement will be required will be made by end of second week of December 2016

* Alarmforce Industries says evaluating impact, if any, of assessment, other possible employee tax liabilities in connection with classification of independent contractors

* Alarmforce Industries says continues to engage with Ontario ministry of finance on proposed employer health tax assessment of incremental taxes, penalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

