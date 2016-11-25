FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc. announces intention to make a takeover bid for the outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp.
November 25, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc. announces intention to make a takeover bid for the outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc :

* Total Energy Services Inc announces intention to make a takeover bid for the outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp.

* Total Energy - Anticipates that, if offer is successful, holders of Savanna shares will receive, in exchange for each share, 0.1132 of a company's share

* Total Energy Services Inc - Estimates that at least $10 million of annual cost savings can be achieved over time through combination with Savanna

* Total Energy- Has intention to hold or exercise control or direction over about 43% of total number of issued and outstanding savanna shares

* Total Energy - Expects will call meeting of shareholders to consider resolution to approve issuance of shares in connection with offer in march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

