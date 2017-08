Nov 24 (Reuters) - Harte Gold Corp

* Harte Gold announces $25 million financing

* Harte Gold - Financing consists of $15 million bought deal offering of flow-through common shares priced at $0.39 per share with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada

* Harte Gold - Financing also consists of $10 million private placement of common shares priced at $0.30 per common share with Appian natural resources fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: