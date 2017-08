Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dundee Corp

* Dundee Corp - Announced today that it has sold 6.1 million class A subordinate voting shares of Dream Unlimited Corp

* Dundee Corp - Announced today that it has sold 6.1 million class A subordinate voting shares of Dream Unlimited Corp

* Dundee Corp - Dundee continues to hold 15.5 million class A shares of Dream representing an approximate 19.97 percent interest