BRIEF-Acceleware posts Q3 revenue C$366,675
* Acceleware reports results for the three months ended September 30, 2016
Nov 24 Hemisphere Energy Corp :
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.00
* Qtrly combined average daily production 518 boe/d versus 678 boe/d
* Hemisphere Energy announces Q3 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acceleware reports results for the three months ended September 30, 2016
* Confirmed it completed formulation of turnaround plan, unanimously approved during a special board meeting
TORONTO, Nov 24 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as energy shares pared some recent gains, offsetting a rebound in the materials group as copper rallied.