Nov 24 (Reuters) - Rockwell Diamonds Inc

* Confirmed it completed formulation of turnaround plan, unanimously approved during a special board meeting

* Plan includes reducing overall operations footprint by disposing of any assets that do not fit business model

* Commitments for $8 million have been secured, by means of additional funding on similar terms to current loans

