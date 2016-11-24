BRIEF-Acceleware posts Q3 revenue C$366,675
* Acceleware reports results for the three months ended September 30, 2016
Nov 24 Rockwell Diamonds Inc
* Confirmed it completed formulation of turnaround plan, unanimously approved during a special board meeting
* Plan includes reducing overall operations footprint by disposing of any assets that do not fit business model
* Commitments for $8 million have been secured, by means of additional funding on similar terms to current loans
* Rockwell provides further interim update
TORONTO, Nov 24 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday as energy shares pared some recent gains, offsetting a rebound in the materials group as copper rallied.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Nov 24 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday he was spending part of his Thanksgiving holiday trying to persuade an Indiana air conditioner maker to keep production in the United States - reflecting his campaign pledge to stop the flow of jobs abroad.