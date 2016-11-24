BRIEF-Capital Power says reaches agreement on two issues with Government of Alberta

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp

* Capital power -says as compensation for capital invested in coal assets, co will receive cash payments from province of $52.4 million annually for 14 years

* government of alberta also agreed to discontinue its legal action against capital power

* government of alberta to arrange for balancing pool to accept co's termination of role as buyer of sundance c power purchase deal

* Capital power - in consideration of actions, co & syndicate partners agreed to pay balancing pool $39 million, of which capital power's portion is $20 million

* Capital power reaches agreement on two issues with the government of alberta