Nov 24 Capital Power Corp
* Capital power -says as compensation for capital invested
in coal assets, co will receive cash payments from province of
$52.4 million annually for 14 years
* government of alberta also agreed to discontinue its legal
action against capital power
* government of alberta to arrange for balancing pool to
accept co's termination of role as buyer of sundance c power
purchase deal
* Capital power - in consideration of actions, co &
syndicate partners agreed to pay balancing pool $39 million, of
which capital power's portion is $20 million
* Capital power reaches agreement on two issues with the
government of alberta
