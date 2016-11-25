FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Transalta reaches agreement with government of Alberta on transition payments
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Transalta reaches agreement with government of Alberta on transition payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp :

* Transalta reaches agreement with the government of Alberta on transition payments and executes memorandum of understanding

* Will receive annual cash payments of approximately $37.4 million, net to Transalta, commencing in 2017 and terminating in 2030

* Off-Coal agreement requires Transalta to cease all coal-fired emissions at affected plants on or before December 31, 2030

* Says off-coal agreement requires Transalta to cease all coal-fired emissions at affected plants on or before December 31, 2030

* Transalta - Entered MOU with government to cooperate and work collaboratively to advance objectives of Alberta climate leadership plan

* Affected plants are not, recluded from generating electricity at any time by any method other than combustion of coal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.