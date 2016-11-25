BRIEF-Savanna responds to announcement of total's intention to make an unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Board of directors will consider and evaluate total's offer if and when received and will respond in due course
Nov 25 Growmax Resources Corp
* Growmax Resources Corp - Company's 2017 capital work program and budget is set at approximately US$10 million
* Growmax Resources Corp- Qtrly net loss $2 million versus net loss of $4.5 million , previous quarter
* Growmax Resources announces third quarter 2016 results, closing of sale of Energicon, and 2017 capital spending guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Nov 25 Britain's biggest carmarker Jaguar Land Rover said it wants to build electric cars in Britain in what would be a further boost to the UK automotive sector after the Brexit vote.