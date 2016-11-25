GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow, S&P 500 hit record highs; dollar loses steam
* Gold prices hit 9-1/2-month low (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
Nov 25 Nobel Real Estate Investment Trust
* Nobel Reit announces filing of results for the third quarter
* Nobel Real Estate Investment Trust -Qtrly rental revenues from properties $2.9 million versus $2.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold prices hit 9-1/2-month low (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
FRANKFURT, Nov 25 Luxury carmaker Daimler is planning to invest up to 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in developing electric vehicles, its research and development head told a German daily.
* CVI Investments Inc reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Weatherford International Plc as of Nov. 16 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2gHtxzo) Further company coverage: