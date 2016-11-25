FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Kennedy Cabot Acquisition announces extension to tender offer of Siebert Financial
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kennedy Cabot Acquisition announces extension to tender offer of Siebert Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Siebert Financial Corp

* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition LLC announces extension to tender offer of Siebert Financial Corp

* Amended and supplemented its tender offer to purchase shares of common stock of Siebert Financial Corp.

* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition - amendment provides for extension of offer to Dec 13, 2016 at 5:00 p.m, ET from Nov 25, 2016 at 5:00 p.m, ET

* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition LLC - offer represents all of issued, outstanding shares other than 19.3 million shares owned by estate of Muriel Siebert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.