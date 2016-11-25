FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-ATCO says reaches agreement with the Government of Alberta on coal transition
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ATCO says reaches agreement with the Government of Alberta on coal transition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Atco Ltd

* Atco -agreed to work with government on conversion of coal-fired generation to natural gas

* Atco ltd - entered into agreement with government of alberta on transition payments for elimination of coal-fired emissions from sheerness generating station

* Atco -has also agreed to work with government on exploration of hydro generation, and development of alberta's new capacity market

* In near-term, atco will assess economic viability of converting some of its coal-fired electricity generation to natural gas

* Atco ltd - agreement on transition payments on or before december 31, 2030

* Atco- as compensation for capital invested in sheerness, co will receive cash payments from government of $4.7 million annually for 14 years, commencing in 2017

* Atco ltd - sheerness units 1 and 2 were otherwise scheduled to retire in 2036 and 2040, respectively

* Press release - atco reaches agreement with the government of alberta on coal transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.