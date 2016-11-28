BRIEF-Edwards enters into agreement to acquire Valtech Cardio

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp

* Edwards enters into agreement to acquire Valtech Cardio

* Purchase price of Valtech is $340 million in stock and cash at closing,

* Prior to close of transaction, Valtech will spin off its early-stage transseptal mitral valve replacement technology program

* Edwards will retain an option to acquire that program and its associated intellectual property

* Valtech has initiated ce mark trial for tricuspid application of similar version of device, intended to reduce tricuspid regurgitation

* Edwards' board authorized a new share repurchase program to acquire up to an additional $1 billion outstanding common shares

* Deal includes potential for up to $350 million of purchase price in additional milestone-driven payments over next 10 years