BRIEF-Sinovac reports 71.4 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd -

* Sinovac reports unaudited third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $28.7 million versus $16.8 million

* Quarterly net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.2 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share

* Says Q3 revenue increased 71.4% to $28.7 million from $16.8 million from same period of 2015

* Phase II clinical trial of SIPV is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017