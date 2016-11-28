FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sinovac reports 71.4 pct rise in Q3 revenue
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sinovac reports 71.4 pct rise in Q3 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd -

* Sinovac reports unaudited third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $28.7 million versus $16.8 million

* Quarterly net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.2 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share

* Says Q3 revenue increased 71.4% to $28.7 million from $16.8 million from same period of 2015

* Phase II clinical trial of SIPV is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.