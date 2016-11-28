BRIEF-Epizyme announces fast track designation for Tazemetostat in DLBCL

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc :

* Epizyme announces fast track designation for tazemetostat in DLBCL and provides solid tumor program update

* Epizyme inc - Epizyme plans to present data from phase 2 trial in first half of 2017

* Fda granted Tazemetostat fast track designation in patients with diffuse large b-cell lymphoma with EZH2 activating mutations