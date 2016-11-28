FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Leju reports third quarter 2016 results
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Leju reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Leju Holdings Ltd :

* Leju reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $183.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $174.1 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $510 million to $530 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $652.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company is now revising its fiscal 2016 total revenue guidance to approximately $510 million to $530 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

