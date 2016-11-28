FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Divergent Energy Services Corp provides update on Linear Electric Submersible Pump
November 28, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Divergent Energy Services Corp provides update on Linear Electric Submersible Pump

Reuters Staff

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Divergent Energy Services Corp -

* Divergent Energy Services Corp provides update on Linear Electric Submersible Pump

* Third party power cable that delivers electricity to motor suffered a ground fault on November 19, 2016.

* Tubing, cable, and pump were retrieved from well on November 24, 2016

* Visual inspection of linear pump indicates that new pump design shows no sign of wear

* Decision has been made to investigate all possible causes of ground faults prior to re-installing linear pump

* Anticipate existing pump will be reinstalled following corrective measures to eliminate cable ground fault issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

