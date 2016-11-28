BRIEF-Divergent Energy Services Corp provides update on Linear Electric Submersible Pump

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Divergent Energy Services Corp -
* Divergent Energy Services Corp provides update on Linear Electric Submersible Pump
* Third party power cable that delivers electricity to motor suffered a ground fault on November 19, 2016.
* Tubing, cable, and pump were retrieved from well on November 24, 2016
* Visual inspection of linear pump indicates that new pump design shows no sign of wear
* Decision has been made to investigate all possible causes of ground faults prior to re-installing linear pump
* Anticipate existing pump will be reinstalled following corrective measures to eliminate cable ground fault issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: