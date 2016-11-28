FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MBIA announces financing commitment for MBIA Insurance Corp
November 28, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-MBIA announces financing commitment for MBIA Insurance Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mbia Inc

* Announces financing commitment for mbia insurance corporation

* Accepted a binding commitment letter dated November 25, 2016, from certain holders of 14 pct fixed-to-floating rate surplus notes of MBIA Corp

* As per commitment, surplus noteholders or their affiliates have agreed to provide senior financing to MBIA Insurance of up to $325 million

* Company has agreed to provide subordinated financing of $38 million to MBIA Corp.

* MBIA Corp will use proceeds of facility to pay anticipated claim on its insurance policy insuring certain notes

* Co has agreed to provide up to an additional $50 million of subordinated financing to Mbia Corp under facility to provide additional liquidity

* Closing of facility (MBIA Corp.) is expected to occur no later than January 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

