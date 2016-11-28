FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals and Vivelix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd enter into license agreement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals and Vivelix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd enter into license agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Press release - Idera Pharmaceuticals and Vivelix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Enter into exclusive license agreement for the worldwide rights to IMO-9200

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of agreement, idera will receive an upfront fee of $15 million

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - will be eligible for future imo-9200 related development, regulatory and sales milestone payments totaling up to $140 million

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - will be eligible for escalating royalties ranging from mid single-digits to low double-digits of global net sales

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc -under terms, idera is responsible for developing potential back-up compounds to imo-9200

* Idera Pharmaceuticals - idera will be eligible for related development, regulatory sales and milestone payments totaling up to $52.5 million

* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - as part of agreement, idera has agreed to create and characterize potential back-up compounds for vivelix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.